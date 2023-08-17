(KRON) — Tropical Storm Hilary has now been upgraded to Hurricane Hilary as of Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The hurricane, located off the west coast of Mexico, will be strengthening over the next few days to a likely Category 4 hurricane, KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said.

Hurricane Hilary will move up north towards Baja California where it will make landfall south of the United States-Mexico border. As it makes its way up, Southern California will likely see heavy rainfall next week. Photo: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Photo: National Weather Service

According to Shrable, the Bay Area will not see a direct hit from Hurricane Hilary, but showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday of next week.