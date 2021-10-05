Will it rain during Fleet Week SF 2021?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Showers and a vivid lightning storm passed through Southern California on Monday night, but will wet weather reach the Bay Area during Fleet Week?
There is a chance rain will move over the Central Coast, but it will likely stop there. Meteorologists expect the Bay Area to remain dry, according to the National Weather Service.
“Precipitation chances look meager at best, especially for the Bay Area through Friday,” the forecast said.
However, anyone heading to San Francisco’s northern edge to enjoy the air show and other Fleet Week activities should prepare for cool temperatures.
It’s feeling a lot more like fall in the Bay Area starting Tuesday. Already, temperatures are dropping by about 11-12 degrees in the city and at San Francisco International Airport, NWS Bay Area reports.
Even the inland cities will feel colder than normal overnight into Wednesday, with the region predicted to barely reach the mid 70s, NWS said.
The fall cooling trend is expected to last through Friday.