Will it rain on Halloween?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was slammed with multiple storms a week before Halloween, even breaking some rainfall records on Sunday during an atmospheric river event.

As the Bay Area looks toward Halloween weekend, will the rain return and ruin costumes?

Light showers may come back to the East Bay later Monday afternoon, according to KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable.

Tuesday will start out clear with some possible light rain in the early evening. By Wednesday, most of the Bay Area will be looking clear and dry – a trend that is expected to continue through the weekend.

However, Thursday and Friday are predicted to be the best days to enjoy time outdoors this week with highs in the low 70s and sunny skies.

Temperatures drop just a few degrees on Saturday and Sunday, with some cloud cover predicted, however there won’t be any rain on your Halloween parade!