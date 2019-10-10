Will PG&E reimburse customers for losses or spoiled food during power shutoffs?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re expecting to be reimbursed for losses or spoiled food from the recent PG&E power shutoffs in the Bay Area — don’t get your hopes up.

Because the power was shut off for safety reasons, the utility company said it does not reimburse for losses.

“While we do not reimburse customers for losses associated with PSPS events, customers may, of course, file a claim at any time and all claims are evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” PG&E spokesman Paul Doherty said in a statement.

But on the bright side, customers won’t be charged for power during the shutoff, the company said.

PG&E details on its website how to a file a general claim and assures customers each claim is reviewed one by one.

Customers can file a claim — but generally because the power was turned off because of dry, windy fire conditions, they shouldn’t expect money back once the power’s back on.

PG&E has another program online, the Safety Net Program, which reimburses customers when power is out for at least 48 hours.

The catch — power must be out because of “severe storm conditions.”

Under the Safety Net Program, customers can receive $25 to $100. Though only residential customers qualify under this program.

As far as options outside of PG&E, it might be worth contacting your home insurance company.

Customers may be able to file a claim with your insurance company for spoiled food — if it’s worth the deductible.

According to AAA, spoiled food may be covered under your insurance policy, though it depends on the specific policy.

With USAA, those with renter’s insurance may also qualify for reimbursements of up to $500 for spoiled food with no deductible.

In general, PG&E encourages customers to have an emergency plan in place during power outages and extreme weather conditions.