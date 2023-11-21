SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In what is good news for San Francisco drivers, street parking in the city will stay free on Sundays, at least for now.

Back in May, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) proposed to extend parking meter hours and include Sundays, but some of the city supervisors reached a deal with the agency to temporarily halt the plan.

Some of the supervisors say we’re still coming out of the pandemic. Many families and businesses are struggling. They say they didn’t want to add to their financial burden by extending parking meter hours.

“People stopped me on the street. Every member of the board of supervisors got over 1,000 emails. The Golden Gate Restaurant Association, small businesses were freaking out and we fought for them and we won,” said Sup. Aaron Peskin.

Peskin says nobody wanted to see the extension, which would have forced people to pay for parking until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and for several hours on Sunday because of the SFMTA’s plans. Sup. Ahsha Safai had proposed a charter amendment that would have required mayorial approval for any fare increases or expanded hours.

“If you’re going to raise fares, if you’re going to extend parking meter hours, we wanted an elected person responsible for that decision,” he said.

Safai has agreed to withdraw his proposal now that the SFMTA agreed to halt its expansion plan. He also said he will not take the matter to the voters in March. The SFMTA initially wanted to extend meter hours, citing funding needs for the city’s public transit system.

“I think it’s going to force the MTA to make some different decisions,” Safai said.

The SFMTA says they will revisit the subject after November of next year.