(KRON) — A group that includes San Francisco Mayor London Breed and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is pushing to rename San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal after Dianne Feinstein. Feinstein, who served as mayor of San Francisco and as a U.S. Senator, died in September.

The Dianne Feinstein 100 plus Committee, headed by former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, announced its campaign to rename the terminal on Thursday.

“It’s time to pay homage and to say ‘thank you’ to a woman leader who broke barriers

and glass ceilings galore throughout her 45-year public service career,” Brown said.

A press release from the group said the project had been in the works for months, but Feinstein’s death pushed its members to move forward with naming the airport terminal after her.

Feinstein was an advocate for policies such as environmental protection, reproductive rights and gun control during her career in politics. President Biden called her “a pioneering American,” a “true trailblazer” and a “cherished friend” after her death.

Feinstein died at 90 years old after battling shingles for months in 2023.

At SFO, Terminal 1 is already named after former San Francisco politician Harvey Milk, who was the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California. Milk was assassinated in 1978.