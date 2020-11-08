Willie Brown reacts to Biden-Harris win

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Lawmakers in the Bay Area are reacting to Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

Former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, a longtime friend of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, spoke to KRON4 News about Saturday’s historic results.

Democrats reclaiming the White House brings joy to Brown, who retired from politics after his second and final term as mayor in 2004.

That’s the year Harris was sworn in as the city’s district attorney.

The two have a long history together, having dated in the mid-90’s.

Brown says seeing his friend ascend to the executive office is a monumental achievement.

He hoped Biden would select her as a running mate when she suspended her campaign for president, and he got his wish.

“She’s young enough, bright enough, able enough and credentialed enough, with plenty of time. And, sure enough, at the end of that cycle, Biden selected her. It’s a good thing for all of us,” Brown said.

Brown believes Biden and Harris will make a good team, adding that with Biden in charge, the two have the ability to bring the country together after a divided election.

“He’s gotta start by telling all of us revenge plays no role in our politics. He essentially said that when he said, ‘yes, I’m elected by the Democrats, but I’m the president for even those who didn’t vote for me. That’s a fairly profound statement,” Brown added.

One that Brown says Biden and Harris will back up.

“He’s been elected to the presidency in the 48th years of his service. He was 29 years of age when he won the U.S. Senate for Delaware. The guy is phenomenal. He had a brain tumor and he was supposed to die. They had already given him the last rights. And, he managed to come out of that. This guy is put here for a reason. And, you know, I’m not terribly religious, but I gotta tell you something — I wish I had his mojo. I’d be buying a lottery ticket,” Brown said.

