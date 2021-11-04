Wilma Chan’s death highlights Alameda dangerous driving concerns

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The investigation into Wilma Chan’s death continues Thursday after she was struck and killed by a driver.

People in Alameda say speeding is a problem that needs immediate action.

According to California’s state transportation agency, pedestrian and bicyclist deaths are on the rise.

Investigators said a car struck Chan while she was walking her dog on Wednesday morning in Alameda.

She suffered a serious head injury. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital where she later died.

The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

It’s unclear if speeding played a role in this crash – but it has been a factor in other wrecks.

Earlier this summer, a drunken driver killed a former Bay Area news director as he was walking in Alameda.

There was also an incident caught on camera in September, when a driver sped past a stop sign and sent an SUV flying off the road and into a home.

It happened on Cambridge and Fernside in Alameda. The crash killed a 27-year-old man and sent another person to the hospital.

Residents are demanding change.

The city installed automated stop signs to deter people from racing up and down that street, but neighbors say they’re ignored by drivers.

They’re asking for police to step up patrols.

According to the Alameda Police Department, the city holds what they call post-collision site visits.

It’s when several agencies review the investigation and look at the site where the crash happened.

This is what they will do in Chan’s case.

They will determine if there needs to be any safety interventions taken to avoid something like this from happening again.