SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Unified School District voted on Tuesday to rename Woodrow Wilson Elementary School to Halkin Elementary. The new name honors the Halkin-Ohlone people, who are indigenous to the San Leandro area.

“I am extremely proud to be a part of the larger San Leandro community, and our school community, that was willing to do the hard, important work of learning and uplifting who and where we are.” said Principal Virginia Quock, “This work truly represents the district’s mission for equity and inclusivity, and I am incredibly proud that our students and their families were so deeply involved in the process.”

The vote ended a two-year community engagement process concerning the school’s name. It began in June 2020 when more than 75 percent of the school’s staff and families signed a petition to rename the school, citing practices during Woodrow Wilson’s presidency that SLUSD deemed racist and segregationist.

Local indigenous community members visited the school during the renaming process and attended Tuesday’s board meeting when the vote was made.

“This is an opportunity for us as a community to uplift another community who has not historically been allowed to speak in these larger public spaces in contemporary history,” said School Board President James Aguilar, “this was the right decision as we are a school district committed to equity.”

SLUSD said the process of converting to Halkin Elementary will begin immediately and is expected to be complete before next school year.