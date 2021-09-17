Winchester Mystery House reopens and gears up for Halloween

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Sara Stinson was at the Winchester Mystery House where they have opened a new tour that plays off of the spooky reputation the building has.

The exhibit attempts to recreate paranormal experiences that investigators, guests and staff have reported having at the house.

Guests interested in the tour will be required to wear masks and tour capacities have been limited to help combat COVID-19.

People who are still uncomfortable being inside can walk the outdoor jack-o-lantern trail which features visual displays and lights. The trail is available as an separate ticket.