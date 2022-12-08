SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A wind advisory has been issued for the Bay Area coast starting Friday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. Rain is expected to arrive in the region Thursday night into Friday with wind to follow, according to the NWS.

A Gale Watch has been issued for over the ocean off the Bay Area coast and a Wind Advisory has been issued for land areas for gusts of 34-45 mph. It will go into effect on midnight Friday in the North Bay and expire at 6 p.m. the following day around Monterey Bay.

A subsequent tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department advises that a Wind Advisory goes into effect from midnight Friday night until 1 p.m. Saturday for parts of the North Bay. Residents are advised to secure outdoor holiday decorations and other loose items. Wind-related power outages are also possible, according to Santa Rosa FD. Extra caution when driving is also advised.