Wind Advisory: When strongest gusts are expected to sweep Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Wind Advisory has been issued across the Bay Area with expected gusts to reach 70 mph in some higher elevation areas.

The strongest winds are expected to arrive around 4 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. with gusts in higher terrain expected to last until 4 a.m. Tursday.

The Wind Advisory for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, and Santa Cruz Mountains is now in effect from 10 AM Wednesday until 4 AM PST Thursday (extended 6 hrs). The Wind Advisory for the East Bay Valleys remains in effect from 10 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/yJzlPozfMC — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 24, 2021

Gusts are expected to reach a high of 45 mph in the East Bay Valleys, 70 mph in the North and East Bay hill tops, 45 mph in the Santa Cruz mountains and breezy conditions in the rest of the region that might top out at 35 mph.

The National Weather Service advises people to secure loose outdoor objects, to keep two hands on the steering wheel when driving though gusty areas and be prepared for power outages.