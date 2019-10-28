Wind dies down in Bay Area, but strong gusts to return Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Winds have slowed down in the Bay Area Monday — a much needed relief from the strong gusts upwards of 93-mph seen in certain places Sunday morning.

Winds on Mt. Saint Helena were at 9-mph as of 2 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

In contrast, winds peaked at 68-mph Sunday morning.

Hills in the City of Healdsburg saw wind gusts of 93-mph overnight Sunday

The National Weather Service said gusty winds will return just before noon Tuesday.

Winds were highest Monday afternoon at the San Francisco International Airport, according to the NWS, measuring at 24-mph.

2 pm wind gusts have decreased dramatically. The lull in wind speed will continue until Tuesday morning. Gusty winds will return shortly before noon on Tuesday. #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/TpGVtDsQH9 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 28, 2019

A red flag warning was in effect over the weekend, but ended at 11 a.m. Monday.

Another warning will take effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday because of a dangerous fire conditions, low humidity and winds.

The Kincade Fire is still burning in Sonoma County and is sized at 66,231 acres.

It is only 5 percent contained.