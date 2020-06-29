Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Wind-driven wildfire burning 15 acres in Alameda County

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire_truck_11252016-generic-siren_469373

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are working on a fire reported Sunday evening in Alameda County, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was initially reported to be burning about five acres near Altamont Pass and Dyer Road.

As of 9 p.m., the fire has grown to 15 acres.

Fire officials say they are making good progress.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News