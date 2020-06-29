Wind-driven wildfire burning 15 acres in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are working on a fire reported Sunday evening in Alameda County, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was initially reported to be burning about five acres near Altamont Pass and Dyer Road.
As of 9 p.m., the fire has grown to 15 acres.
Fire officials say they are making good progress.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story
