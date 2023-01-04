A strong storm known as a bomb cyclone is nearing the Southern California coast on Jan. 4, 2023. (KTLA)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of the surrounding region saw strong winds as well, with 46 mph gusts hitting Point Reyes Station and 37 mph winds detected in Novato.

The coast of the North Bay also saw lightning Wednesday afternoon, with the National Weather Service saying at 3:15 p.m. that lightning strikes were seen near Point Reyes.

The storm has brought events, such as rain, flooding and mudslides to other parts of the Bay Area. In the City of Richmond, a neighborhood was forced to evacuate due to a landslide threat.

For many parts of the Bay Area, the heaviest rain has yet to come. Areas near Napa, Berkeley and the Peninsula are expected to get their heaviest rainfall between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

