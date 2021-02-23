Wind warning: Heavy gusts to sweep through Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a warning that north-northeasterly winds are forecast to increase Tuesday evening through Thursday morning, with the period of strongest winds coming between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The service issued a wind advisory for North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains and the East Bay Valleys.

A second round of offshore winds are possible Saturday.

Wind forecasts by area, measured in miles per hour:

North Bay Mountains: 15 to 30, with gusts 40 to 50, locally 60+

East Bay Hills: 15 to 30, with gusts up to 45, locally 55

Santa Cruz Mountains: 15 to 25, with gusts 30 to 45

Interior Valleys: 10 to 20, with gusts 25 to 35, locally up to 40, with potential for stronger gusts Wednesday afternoon and evening.