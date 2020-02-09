Window shatters at Millennium Tower in San Francisco likely due to strong winds, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gusty winds have caused several problems and damages throughout the entire Bay Area this weekend.

Winds have picked up from late Saturday night through Sunday morning and are continuing to make an impact.

A window cracked at the Millennium Tower in San Francisco. Officials believe it was due to the wind because they say people left some of the windows in the tower cracked.

AVOID AREA OF MISSION AND FREMONT WINDOW BROKEN ON 41 ST FLOOR WITH GLASS DEBRES FALLING NO INJURIES REPORTED pic.twitter.com/TvMt3yVWJ3 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 9, 2020

Glass came down from the cracked window.

Police say part of Mission and Fremont streets will be closed as they clean up. They say they will be out there as long as they need to.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory across the Bay Area for the weekend. The NWS warns Bay Area residents of downed tree limbs and power lines, possible isolated power outages, and difficult driving conditions.

Strong winds are expected to reach 20 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. The North Bay Mountains could experience winds up to 60 miles per hour.

