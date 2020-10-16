Window washers rescued after scaffolding collapse

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Window washers were rescued Friday morning in Contra Costa County from a scaffolding accident.

Contra Costa Fire says two workers were left suspended on safety ropes after a scaffolding collapsed on N. California Blvd. Traffic is impacted for the next few hors while the scene is cleared.

No major injuries were reported.

