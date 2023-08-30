SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Six parked vehicles had their windows shattered early Wednesday morning in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood. San Francisco Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of Sacramento Street at 2:09 a.m. regarding a vehicle that was burglarized.

Arriving on the scene, officers found six parked vehicles with their windows shattered. A witness recounted seeing several unknown suspects removing items from the vehicles before fleeing the scene.

Photos from the scene showed vehicles with their side and rear windows busted out and glass strewn on the street. Items also appeared to have been removed from at least one vehicle and left on the street.

Another photo of the scene showed the entryway to a neighboring building that also had its glass smashed.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made, according to SFPD. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact SFPD.