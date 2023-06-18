(KRON) A Dolores Heights business owner is facing “break-in fatigue” after facing two separate break-ins incidents this week.

Dolores Deluxe is a corner store located on 22nd Street in San Francisco. The shop was founded in 1911, and it has been a staple in the city ever since, according to the company’s website.

The owner first noticed a broken window on Friday morning. The store took to social media to share their thoughts.

KRON On is streaming now

“It happened again,” the owner wrote on Facebook Friday morning after the first incident. The owners said a few hours after the business opened, someone picked up a rock and smashed it through the shop’s security glass windows. The rock damaged display tables and a reach-in refrigerator and showered the shop with shards of glass. The suspect also stole bottles of alcohol.

The shop then faced a break-in on Saturday morning, according to the owner. He says the same suspect used a brick to entered the Dolores side of the store and “snatched a few bananas.” The owner was told that the suspect is currently being detained by San Francisco police in connection to a palm tree being lit on fire.

(Photo courtesy of Dolores Deluxe)

“These sorts of break-ins have become and expected cost of doing business in San Francisco…We are open for business, and look forward to serving our neighborhood with pride and good humor – like we would on any other day.” — Dolores Deluxe

The owners told KRON4 that at first they tried to ignore the issue of crime aimed at businesses in the community, but after getting hit twice, they have had a change of heart. Calling the incidents an “unfortunate but all-too-common occurrence,” the owner said these “violations” take the pleasure out of living in community with one another.

“We are still tallying up the damage, but seeing as this is our second time going through this sort of violation, we aren’t expecting much help from the city, police department or our insurance company,” the owner said.