Massive tree blown over by high winds smashes car, blocks road

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The high winds overnight caused a massive tree to fall in Daly City, smashing a car while the driver was still inside.

The 80 to 100 foot long tree came crashing down into the east bound lanes here on Serramonte Blvd.

The person only has minor injuries, but the car has major damage. The crash happened right by the Serramonte shopping center, and police had to close the road.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the intersection of Serramonte Blvd and Callan Blvd is still blocked off so people don’t drive into the eastbound lanes where the tree still lays.

This will remain closed until crews can come out and remove the tree.

The westbound lanes have been reopened, however.