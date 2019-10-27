Winds peaked at 93-mph in Healdsburg overnight as Kincade Fire burned

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — It was supposed to be the windiest weekend in the Bay Area since the destructive North Bay wildfires of 2017.

Hills in the City of Healdsburg saw wind gusts of 93-mph overnight Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, living up to the “extreme wind” conditions meteorologists predicted last week.

The northern hills in Healdsburg saw the strongest gusts overnight in the Bay Area, with many other North Bay cities seeing strong winds as well.

🌬️The winds definitely came in overnight with a peak gust of 93 mph at Healdsburg Hills North. Here is a complete list of gusts around the region https://t.co/5b76IpN6FB #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/lyS8EB9JTl — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 27, 2019

Mt. Saint Helena saw winds as high as 68-mph, the weather agency said, while Santa Rosa measured in at 44-mph.

In the East Bay, Mount Diablo saw overnight winds at 61-mph.

At lower elevations in Concord, winds were at 21-mph, the NWS tweeted.

The National Weather Service warned Bay Area residents Thursday, especially in the North Bay, to prepare for extreme winds — the strongest of the year and since the deadly 2017 wildfires.

The agency was right.

The Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County has nearly doubled in size since the weather prediction on Thursday and the fire remains at only 10 percent contained.

The fire began around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night near Geyserville and has since prompted 180,000 Sonoma County residents to evacuate.