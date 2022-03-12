WINDSOR, Calif. (BCN) — Vote-by-mail ballots for a special election in Windsor on April 12 will begin to go out in the mail next week, Sonoma County officials said.

Voters can expect the ballots to arrive within five to 10 days.

The election is to fill an at-large council seat vacated by former Councilman Sam Salmon, who was chosen by the City Council to fill the mayoral seat of former Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who stepped down last May after numerous women accused him of assault, battery, rape, and other sexual misconduct.

The council seat’s term will run until December of this year. Registered voters in Windsor can return their ballots by mail, at ballot drop boxes, or bring them into three vote centers.

For more information about where to drop off ballots, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/CRA.

The special election will be the first election in Sonoma County to use the “Voter’s Choice Act” model, which expands voters’ options for how, when and where they can cast their ballots, such as vote centers.

Vote centers are open multiple days prior to election day and any voter can go to any center and are no longer assigned a specific location in which to vote.

Anyone who has not received a ballot by mail by March 24 should call the registrar of voters at (707) 565-6800.

