PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A Windsor resident was arrested in Petaluma for possessing a concealed and loaded ghost gun Friday night, according to Petaluma Police Department.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted after a police officer noticed a vehicle weaving in and out of lanes on Highway 101 southbound. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the car which gave probable cause for the vehicle to be searched, police said.

While searching the vehicle, police found marijuana and a ghost gun that was unsecured under the driver’s seat. The driver, Jeremy Brown, 22, was arrested and charged with possession of a non-serialized firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a car and carrying a concealed firearm, PPD said.