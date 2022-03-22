SONOMA CO. (BCN) – A Windsor man was sentenced to 8 years, 4 months in state prison on Monday for assault with a firearm, sales of Xanex and cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, all felonies, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Hector Barragan, 22, was on probation for selling Xanex in January of 2020 when Petaluma officers made contact with his vehicle and conducted a probation search. During the search, officers found 180 Xanex pills, cocaine, suspected LSD and fentanyl, along with multiple cell phones and over $1,000 in cash.

Officers also found a “ghost gun” — a firearm without a serial number — in the vehicle. At that point, Barragan was cited and released.

However, officers located incriminating evidence on one of the many phones that police say further linked him to the sales of narcotics.

Three weeks later, in February of 2021, Barragan was in an argument and retrieved a firearm, firing three to five shots into the victim’s residence. A mirror shattered by one of the bullets injured the victim. Barragan fled the scene, the DA said.

Another search of Barragan’s home uncovered 310 Xanex pills and nearly 16 grams of cocaine, the DA said. More incriminating evidence was found on his phone.

At sentencing, Barragan placed blame for his actions on his addiction to narcotics.

