Windsor Mayor Foppoli resigns amid sexual assault allegations

WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) – Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli announced that he has resigned effective immediately amid sexual assault allegations.

The letter reveals that another woman in Palm Beach, Florida is accusing Foppoli of “non-consensual acts” when he visited there in March.

Foppoli is under investigation by the California Attorney General’s Office with seven women accusing him of sexual assault.

One of the victims includes town council member Esther Lemus, who reported that he drugged and assaulted her in two separate incidents.

Foppoli stepped back from an ‘active role’ in the mayor’s office back in April after a special meeting by the Windsor Town Council voted 2-1 in favor of him to step down.

Foppoli previously refused to resign saying “I have my head held high because I know deep in my heart I have done nothing criminally wrong and will eventually be clear.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.