‘I am not a criminal’: Windsor mayor speaks out after 6 women accuse him of sexual assault

WINDOSR, Calif. (KRON) — For the first time since sexual assault allegations were made, Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli is speaking out and defending himself.

A special town council meeting is ongoing Wednesday, deciding whether or not to demand the mayor to step down.

This after several women came forward — saying the mayor sexually assaulted them.

Mayor Foppoli made a statement Wednesday afternoon, continuing to back up his innocence.

“The reason I am not stepping down is that in this case I know the truth of those experiences,” he said.

Foppoli apologized to his family and close friends for having to go through this, then thanked them for standing with him.

“I have my head held high because I know deep in my heart I have done nothing criminally wrong and will eventually be clear,” he said. “I am not without fault — but I am not a criminal.”

