Windsor requests grand jury investigation after mayor accused of sexual assault

WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) — The Town Council of Windsor has officially requested that the Sonoma County District Attorney authorize a grand jury investigation against Mayor Dominic Foppoli due to his “willful or corrupt misconduct in office” following sexual assault allegations from several women.

The allegations against Foppoli relate to behavior both outside his duties as mayor, as well as sexual assault claims that allegedly occurred while he was mayor.

Based on this information, Windsor officials said it is unclear if the allegations would constitute “willful or corrupt misconduct in office.” That determination is to be made by a district attorney and the grand jury.

The letter to the District Attorney, signed by Town Manager MacNab on behalf of the council,

was requested at its April 21 meeting.

Foppoli was not present for the council’s discussion and vote.

At this time, it is unclear if the DA would refer this matter to the State Attorney General.

