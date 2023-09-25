(BCN) — A shelter-in-place has been lifted but a stretch of Old Redwood Highway in Windsor remains closed on Monday following an earlier natural gas leak, authorities said.

The gas leak was reported near the 8500 block of Old Redwood Highway, the Sonoma County Fire District said in a social media post about 11 a.m.

The gas was shut off and a shelter in place lifted shortly before noon, authorities said. Old Redwood Highway is still closed in the area and PG&E and fire crews are still at the scene.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.