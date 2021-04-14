Windsor Town Council sets public meeting discussing Mayor Foppoli’s resignation

WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) — The Windsor Town Council could demand Mayor Dominic Foppoli resign during Wednesday’s special meeting.

And we are continuing to follow some big developments surrounding the allegations against the mayor.

Windsor town leaders now admit they knew of alleged incidents against Foppoli, including rape, dating as far back as 2017.

So far, a total of six women – including a Windsor councilwoman – claim Foppoli assaulted them.

According to a message posted on the town’s website, leaders were notified about the incidents in 2017 when Foppoli was a councilmember, and again last February while being the mayor.

In both instances, letters were sent to council members and police, but Foppoli has denied the claims.

Police and the council say they thought it was a “he said, she said” situation so it was dropped and no actions were ever taken.

A lawyer said back then, “there was not an indication of anything except this one letter.” Now, six people have clearly come forward publicly and they expect there are more to come, said Traci Carillo.

KRON4 has reached out to Foppoli’s attorney for comment, but has not heard back.

The mayor has said he is innocent and has never violated any of the women.

The special town council meeting is set for 6 p.m. over Zoom. People are encouraged to join the meeting and voice opinions on the potential resignation of the mayor.