Windy conditions continue across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While the Wind Advisory was allowed to expire at 5:00 a.m. high winds are still expected to blow across the Bay Area.

San Francisco and other costal towns can expect gusts reaching 50 mph, with inland areas expected to see winds speeds in the high 30’s and low 40’s.

Coupled with the high winds, fire concerns still linger as drought conditions worsen. Parts of the North and East Bay were upgraded to exceptional drought, the highest level.

The #DroughtMonitor introduced D4-Exceptional Drought into the North and East Bay. D4 indicates exceptional and widespread crop/pasture losses and shortages of water in reservoirs, streams, and wells. The drought emergency remains unchanged. #cawx https://t.co/FuMdWnl61U pic.twitter.com/jryUcwb2wH — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 20, 2021

Temperatures remain well below normal, with highs in the 50s along the coast and in the 60s around the bay and inland.

A gradual warming trend is forecast from Friday through early next week.