SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gusty and strong southerly winds are forecast to blow through the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday.

The brunt of the storm will hit during the afternoon and evening rush-hour commute.

KRON4 weather anchor Gayle Ong said, “Rain will be widespread across the Bay Area. Expect gusty southerly winds upwards of 20-30 mph to develop during the heaviest downpours.”

The National Weather Service Bay Area said the storm will pound coastal areas the hardest.

Emergency officials are warning motorists to avoid storm-triggered hazards, including broken power lines and toppled trees.

The Southern Marin Fire District wrote, “Strong winds could knock down tree branches and hit power lines. If you see a downed tree/branches – it could be hiding a power line. Assume all wires are energized and extremely dangerous. Don’t touch or try to move it. Report downed lines to 911 and PG&E.”

Stormy weather will also whip up a long-period west-northwest ocean swell, with waves breaking between 19-23 feet. A High Surf Advisory will be in effect between Wednesday morning and sunrise Thursday, the NWS said.