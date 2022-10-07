NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A large amount of wine was spilled on CA-121 in Napa Friday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision, according to a Facebook post from Cal Fire.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision was found on its side in a vineyard, leaking wine into a ditch. Fish and Wildlife and Napa County Environment were notified.

CHP reported an overturned tractor trailer collision with injuries around 3:30p. m. Friday. Two individuals were transported to a nearby hospital.

Lanes closures were reported after the incident. As of 4 p.m., all lanes have reopened.