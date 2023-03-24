NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A former employee at a Napa winery was arrested after he was allegedly caught stealing $10,000 worth of wine from his former employer, the Napa County Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook Friday.

The suspect was identified as Jose Humberto Martinez. According to police, Martinez claimed he was holding the wine as a way to get his final paycheck from the winery.

An image (below) shows a large number of boxes piled into a white van.

Image from the Napa County Sheriff’s Department.

The wine and the van were returned to their owners, police said. Martinez was booked into jail for grand theft, taking a vehicle without consent and receiving stolen property.

In Hayward, a Home Depot employee was busted on Tuesday for allegedly stealing from their employer. California Highway Patrol said it recovered 600 items worth a total of more than $50,000 in addition to nearly $90,000 in cash.