SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winner: Dow pops 400 points as oil prices fall sharply

Stocks rose Monday to kick off an important week, as oil prices fell sharply and traders monitored the latest developments from the Ukraine-Russia war.

A pivotal few days are underway for investors expectantly watching the Federal Reserve this week as it tees up for a long-anticipated liftoff on interest rates likely to come Wednesday, following the central bank’s two-day policy-setting meeting.

Russia invaded Ukraine. We don’t recall that risk factor cited in any of the year‐ahead preview notes.

There has been an energy‐price shock that is hitting hard in Europe and is starting to hit home around the globe.

WTI crude prices are up 45% in 2022 and natural gas prices are up 34%.

Wage pressure have increased, but discretionary spending potential has been pinched by the decline in inflation‐adjusted wages.

Consumer confidence levels have sunk as inflation expectations have risen.

The dollar has strengthened, which will weigh on earnings prospects for multinational companies.

Prices for raw materials have risen appreciably (good for energy and materials companies, but not so good for others).

Apple supplier Foxconn reportedly pauses production in Shenzhen because of COVID outbreak. Almost 50% of the cell phone production is done at another factory in Henan province.

Pfizer CEO says a fourth COVID vaccine dose is “necessary” and that the company was working on a shot that protects against all variants for at least a year.

Winner: Home price appreciation will normalize

What aspiring home buyers should know about housing prices, according to experts: In 2021, home prices skyrocketed nearly 19%. And pros say we’re in for another year of price growth — but as for how much, pros diverge.

Some predict double digit growth.

Zillow noted that home values were expected to grow 16.4% between December 2021 and December 2022.



Goldman Sachs, in October, forecast that home prices would rise 16% through 2022.

Others have more modest predictions: The National Association of Realtors predicts housing prices are expected to climb 5.7% through the end of 2022; and Realtor.com predicts a 2.9% increase in 2022.

In the next couple months or so, as spring buying season picks up and supply remains near record lows.

Stock markets are going down and wages are not keeping up with home prices meaning that at some point soon home prices should normalize.

Loser: Uber adding a gas surcharge to rides & food deliveries



Pain at the pump for Uber and Lyft drivers: Beginning Wednesday, March 16, consumers will pay a surcharge of either $0.45 or $0.55 on each Uber trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location – with 100% of that money going directly to workers’ pockets,” and Uber customers can expect to pay a surcharge on their rides and delivery orders in the coming weeks to help ease the pain at the pump for drivers.

Consumers will pay a surcharge of either $0.45 or $0.55 on each Uber trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location.

Uber will reassess the surcharge after 60 days.

As of Friday, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $4.33, up 53% from a year prior, according to AAA.