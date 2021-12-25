Winter rain in Bay Area to linger into New Year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Make sure you grab your umbrella and rain boots before you head out this evening. The wet and chilly weather is going to continue into the evening and next week.

The weather outside is frightful.

The rain is becoming more light and scattered, but you should stay weather aware because it’s sticking with us.

While it wasn’t a white Christmas, it was certainly a soggy one.

Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area David King said we’re going to continue to see this type of weather.

“It’s still going to be in that same vein where there’s going to be a system moving through–then there’s going to be a break, then another system,” King said.

He added for the Bay Area, the rain is a positive and limits fire danger.

“Anytime we get rain it is a great thing and it’s always beneficial,” King said. “I know that we’ve had lightning occasionally, very limited sales today, but we were necessarily as concerned about potentially a fire starting because this accumulated rain over this last week has benefited our area.”

NWS is keeping an eye on colder temperatures next week.

“As of right now we’re just expecting more into those 30s and getting closer to those freezing temperatures in terms of a definitive it’s going to be icy–not at this time but we are going to keep an eye on it,” King said.

King says to make sure you’re taking those colder temperatures seriously by bundling up, wearing layers, and if it is raining, allow extra time in your commute.