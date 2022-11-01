(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is enforcing the first chain control of the season as snow falls on the I-80 near the Donner Pass, according to a tweet from CHP Truckee.

“The first chain control for the season is up, with more to come,” the tweet said. “The snow is coming down fast! Slow down, increase your following distance and make sure you are prepared to drive in winter driving conditions.”

According to a subsequent tweet, chains are required in both directions from the Donner Lake Interchange to Kingvale. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the area around the Donner Pass, according to the National Weather Service.

Photos accompanying the CHP tweet showed CalTrans and CHP vehicles along with regular passenger cars driving in snowy conditions. CalTrans workers are seen inspecting cars for chains.