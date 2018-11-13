Winter Spare the Air Alert for Bay Area extended through Friday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A Winter Spare the Air Alert for the Bay Area has been extended through Friday, Nov. 16 due to smoke impacts from the Camp Fire in Butte County.
According to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the Bay Area is continuing to experience heavy smoke and air quality conditions continue to be unhealthy through much of the region.
These conditions are expected to continue through Friday, at the very least, officials said.
The public is advised to limit outdoor activity as much as possible during this alert.
If air quality is unhealthy in your area, officials say the first and best option is to stay inside with windows and doors closed.
Masks should not be used instead of remaining indoors, but if worn, a new clean N95 mask or greater, securely strapped for a tight seal, is recommended.
At this time, burning wood, including manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel, indoors or outdoors, is banned.
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
