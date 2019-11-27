Winter storm causes traffic mess in the Sierra

TAHOE (KRON) – I-80 through the Sierra is back open after the storm caused several spin-outs and crashes overnight.

Cal Trans is discouraging travel to the Sierra until after Thanksgiving Day.

If you do have to travel, bring your chains just in case there is chain control on the roads.

Snowplows and blowers have been out in full force overnight removing snow from the lanes, and tow trucks are working around the clock to clear crashes.

Even with this help, travelers should expect long delays on snowy mountain roads and plan accordingly.

If you’re traveling this route, it’s advised you carry an emergency kit that includes water, food, blankets, charged cell phones and first-aid supplies.

Latest News Headlines: