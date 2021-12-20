Winter storm comes to Bay Area ahead of Christmas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s going to be a week of wintry weather ahead of Christmas in the Bay Area.

Widespread rain is coming to the region starting Tuesday, and won’t be letting up until after the weekend, according to meteorologists.

Minor flooding is expected.

Rainy, wet week ahead through the weekend. Good news is that rain totals are spread out over many days which should mitigate major impacts. But be prepared for minor flooding, slick roads, and potential for debris flows/mudslides. Burn scars outlined in red. #cawx #BayArea pic.twitter.com/47MC9rZh0A — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 19, 2021

The National Weather Service predicts waves of moderate rain throughout the week, but have not confidently pinpointed timings.

“There is good confidence that the rain chances will continue into holiday weekend, but afterward the forecast gets a bit more murky,” the NWS forecast said.

Here are some of the NWS rain total predictions for the region for the week: