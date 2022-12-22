SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The holiday travel rush is here, and it’s been made worse by the winter storm punishing much of the country, forcing cancellations and delays everywhere from SFO to JFK.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be among the busiest travel days of the season, with tens of millions of people heading out for the holidays. Travelers at SFO are feeling the ripple effects of the major storm.

As of 9:00 p.m., more than 2 dozen flights at SFO have been canceled, and there have been more than 250 delays. Those have only added to the hectic holiday travel.

“Been rough. Really tired and aggravated,” one traveler told KRON4.

It’s been the same story for thousands of other travelers whose plans have been hampered by a major winter storm that forecasters are calling a “bomb cyclone.” The system is set to sweep much of the nation.

Most air travelers at SFO have been able to make their flights Thursday, but the delays have been frustrating. Even more people are expected to catch a flight in or out of SFO on Friday.