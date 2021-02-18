Winter storms delay Bay Area COVID-19 vaccinations

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — While the Bay Area basks in beautiful February weather, much of the rest of the country is getting pummeled.

And now, those winter storms are hampering the Bay Area’s effort to vaccinate people for COVID-19.

“For Marin County, approximately 3,500 Moderna doses that were to arrive this week were delayed by the storms,” Marin County Public Information Officer Laine Hendricks said.

Some 300 Marin County residents who were to get second doses of the Moderna vaccine, have had their vaccine appointment rescheduled from this week to next as a result. But the bulk of appointments will go on, thanks to Pfizer.

“Pfizer sent a slightly larger allocation to us this week so we could cover the majority of those appointment, those second dose Pfizer appointments or people who had not been vaccinated yet and could take Pfizer over Moderna,” Hendricks said.

Napa County has not been so lucky. Their vaccine shipment has not arrived due to the bad weather and now they have had to reschedule nearly 900 second dose appointments to late next week.

Santa Clara County has had 31,500 doses of Moderna vaccine delayed due to weather, but so far has not had to cancel any appointments. If another 15,000 doses is also held up in bad weather — cancellations could happen.

Alameda County has had 3,000 doses delayed by bad weather, but hasn’t had to cancel appointments

San Mateo County has 10,000 doses delayed — but so far no cancellations.

Sonoma County is also seeing vaccine shipment delays due to bad weather, but have not yet had to cancel any appointments.

And while most Bay Area counties have not canceled appointments yet, heres the caveat to all this. That’s because most counties have not yet scheduled appointments or clinics for next week or the week after and wont until those delayed shipments arrive.