Winter storms halt vaccine supply in Marin County, forcing cancellations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The winter storm across most of the United States has not brought snow to the Bay Area, but its impacts are still problematic.

Marin County Public Health must cancel COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those who were expecting to get their first dose on Feb. 18 and 19, because the storms have pushed back anticipated vaccine shipments.

The county said Wednesday that there will be enough supply for people who had their second dose scheduled. The canceled appointments will get to reschedule for the following week.

At this time, the health department is offering vaccines to healthcare workers and county residents who are at least 65 years old and up.

