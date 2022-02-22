Winter weather returns with colder temperatures

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – It’s getting warmer by the minute, but it’s still cold. You might not need your beanie now, but gloves for sure.

But temperatures now will feel like Palm Springs compared to how cold it’ll get overnight, when freeze warnings will be in effect in much of the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the North Bay and much of the East Bay starting at 2 a.m. Wednesday and lifting 9 a.m. Friday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s.

That’s about 10 degrees lower than what’s normal for this time of year.

The return of winter weather was heralded by rain last night – breaking downtown San Francisco’s 44-day dry streak, as KRON4 previously reported.

Take care of your plants, pipes, pets and people. Bundle up. Wrap your pipes and take your pets and plants inside during this really cold spell.