With crab season underway, San Francisco chef shares recipes for Super Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chef Geoff Reed prepared a dish from his upcoming “Japanese-style Dungeness Crab Brunch” in San Francisco.

Chef Geoff hosts his own series of omakase pop-ups which feature his one-of-a-kind recipes from the fresh seafood he catches and local foraged ingredients in the Bay Area.

Chef Geoff works with Eatwith which is unofficially referred to as the “AirBnb of food,”

Eatwith guests can choose from over 5,000 events in over 1,100 destinations that include dining experiences, cooking classes and food tours and private events — all led by a network of hand-picked home cooks, MasterChefs, and Michelin-starred chefs.

Chef Reed says he owes much of his culinary awareness to the ocean and mountains that surrounded him as a native of McKinleyville, California. He fished in the creek behind the house and his parents gave Geoff full reign to play in the kitchen.

Chef Reed has opened and worked at several award-winning Bay Area restaurants and serves as a culinary board member with the Norwegian Seafood Council.

