With rising COVID cases, San Francisco reopens mass testing site

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is reopening a huge testing site in the SoMa neighborhood on Wednesday, where 500 COVID-19 tests will be administered per day, seven days a week.

It is by appointment only.

City officials decided to open up the testing site after COVID-19 trends started rising. San Francisco is seeing an average of 230 new COVID-19 cases per day.

And the actual number is expected to be much higher, considering asymptomatic people who aren’t getting tested or people with more minor symptoms that may not be concerned.

The testing site is located at 7th and Brannan. It’s a drive-thru and walk-up testing site and test results will be available in 24 to 48 hours.

“We know that the most important thing people can do to keep themselves and their friends and family safe is to get vaccinated, but with the Delta variant here and cases at a higher level than we’d like, testing remains an important part of our strategy to slow the spread of this virus,” said Mayor Breed. “If you feel sick, have symptoms, or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, we want to make it easy and convenient for you to get tested.”

A lot of the appointments will be reserved for emergency response workers, officials said. The public can utilize it, but everyone is encouraged to test through their health provider too.

Health officials recommend fully vaccinated people get tested three to five days after a potential exposure, even if they have no symptoms.

People who are not vaccinated should test immediately after exposure, if negative they should test again five to seven days later.

Click here to make an appointment.

The San Francisco health department has also launched the COVID Resource Center to offer isolation and quarantine support for those who test positive for COVID-19 or are in close contact, including temporary housing, food delivery, cleaning supplies, and financial assistance for those who need it. The service can be reached at 628-217-6101.