OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are still looking for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a woman on Friday. The deadly crash happened in an East Oakland neighborhood.

“I felt very heartbroken. Like my heart felt like that feeling when you get onto a rollercoaster. Like when you’re scared on a rollercoaster,” said witness Lilly Medina.

A memorial is growing on Foothill Boulevard near Vicksburg Avenue for a woman killed on Friday. Police say the hit-and-run happened just after 7 p.m.

Medina says she was driving home with her boyfriend when a Mercedes, followed by a Lexus, sped around their car. She says the two cars were going well over the speed limit and were out of control before the Mercedes hit the victim.

“He was already swerving, and he was about to lose control of the vehicle and almost hit another car,” she said. “But he ended up getting control back, but that’s when he hit the girl, and the girl did a little flip to the air and that’s when she landed on the floor.”

Medina says she instantly knew it was bad.

“I saw all the blood and seeing how open her forehead was, how her granddaughter and daughter were crying,” she said. “That’s when I called 9-1-1 right away, but no one was answering me. So I called 8-to-10 times.”

Medina says she finally got a hold of Oakland police, and officers arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital, where she died. Police are still looking for the suspect who drove away.

“Honestly, I was really mad because at least own up to your actions. Own up to what you did,” she said.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation and are asking the public for any tips.