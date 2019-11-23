Witness of BART stabbing describes victim’s final moments

HAYWARD (KRON) – “It’s clear that he was someone who would stand up for other people and I hope that my presence gave him assurance in his last moments.”

Just minutes before attempting to save Tyrone Oliver Williams’ life, 22-year-old college student Sophia Humphrey was in an elevator with Jermaine Jeremiah Brim — the man she saw stab Williams to death on the BART train.

“It was very obvious to me even in the elevator that this man was severely mentally ill,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said Brim was barefoot, and once on board the BART train — attempted to steal a homeless man’s shoes while he was sleeping.

Williams jumped in — telling him to stop.

They started to fight — Humphrey says she saw Brim stab Williams multiple times in the neck.

She begged him to stop.

“I kind of, I pulled out my wallet,” she said. “Pulled out what little cash I had and was like ‘sir if you please stop hurting this man here’s some money you can go buy some shoes.'”

But brim didn’t listen and when the train stopped at the south Hayward station, he took off.

Police later arrested him just a block away.

He’s being held without bail on multiple charges, including murder.

Humphrey stayed on the train with Williams, putting pressure on his stab wounds.

“I hope it gave him a sense of peace and at least eased his fear because I cannot imagine the pain and the terror that he was in,” she said. “So I hope I was able to reduce it some.”

Humphrey said when she was helping Williams, he was responding.

She talked to him about one of his tattoos and about the Raiders.

He passed away just minutes later.