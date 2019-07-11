Witness sought in fatal shooting of Livermore teen near Taco Bell

LIVERMORE (KRON) – Authorities are looking for a witness who was at the scene of a murder near Taco Bell in Livermore earlier this week.

The fatal shooting happened Monday around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Taco Bell in the Peppertree Plaza Shopping Center.

Police said the suspect, 21-year-old Jorge Luis Tellez, pulled out a gun and fatally shot the victim.

Friends have identified the victim as 16-year-old Emmanuel Mosby, a Livermore High School football player and aspiring rapper.

Authorities responded to Tellez’s home early Tuesday to serve a search warrant and attempt to apprehend him, but he was not home.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Tellez, who is wanted for murder.

Tellez should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Livermore police is hoping the driver of the picture white Volkswagen could call police at 925-371-4790.

Photo: Livermore Police Department

The Volkswagen was in the drive-thru of the Taco Bell during the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livermore Police Tip Line at 925-371-4790. You can also remain anonymous.