MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A local jewelry store and its customers faced an armed robbery on Friday morning, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Around 11:50 a.m., callers reported to dispatchers that a robbery was taking place at a jewelry store on the 1900 block of Latham Avenue. Initial reports state that three armed suspected entered the store and took money from the register, according to police.

The suspects also took the personal belongings of customers and employees who were in the store at the time, and police say no one was injured. The suspects exited the store and got into a car that headed north on Rengstorff Avenue.

A witness told police that they followed the suspects in their car, but the suspect’s car stopped and multiple suspects began shooting at the vehicle. Police say at least one bullet hit the car, but the driver was not injured.

The suspect car left the scene and has not been found. The entrance to Hwy-101 was closed for a time while the investigation took place. police also have teams at the jewelry store, which is currently closed.

The car the suspects were in is described as a black sedan. All suspects were described as Black men wearing dark clothes. Anyone with information about the suspects or the suspect car is asked to call 911, police believe the suspects are armed.